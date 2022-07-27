Journalist’s son leaks audio to try to prove that stepmother was his father’s lover before separation

Roger Moreira, son of Cid Moreira, released audio recorded 20 years ago to try to prove that Fátima Moreira was his father’s lover before the journalist’s separation from his former wife, Ulhiana Naumtchyk.

Cid Moreira is involved in another family crisisA: The 94-year-old journalist had audio recorded about 20 years ago leaked by his son, Roger Moreira, where he allegedly talks to his future wife, Fátima Moreira, while still married to his previous wife, Ulhiana Naumtchyk. The Speaker’s Primordial tries to prove that his stepmother was his father’s lover before they got married.

Excerpts of the audios were released this Tuesday (26) by journalist Fabíola Reipert, in the segment “Hora da Venenosa”, on RecordTV. In the supposed conversations between Cid and Fátima, they talk as if they were already intimate. Roger is in a legal dispute against his father and stepmother, whom he accuses of having embezzled around R$40 million of the global veteran’s estate, in addition to mistreatment of Cid.

“You don’t have a room in your house, do you?”, says the voice attributed to Fátima, who laughs at her proposal. “But here, the problem is that she will arrive at any moment, understand?”, comments the voice that would be Cid. “Oh, that’s boring. Because otherwise I’d stay in a room. Then, at night, I’d go to yours. Wouldn’t it be nice, staying close?”, says the female voice then.

In the sequel, the voice that is supposed to be Cid’s replies: “Ia, Ia. But that’s for later”. The woman’s voice then insists: “You were about to get a room”. The male voice retorts: “But leave it for later.” She argues, “No, it’s just for the sake of practicality.” He, however, disagrees again: “Yes, at the moment it will have to be like this”. According to Roger, the recorded conversation spans 20 minutes and took place before Cid’s separation.

When justifying the recording, Roger informed that, in the family home, the telephone calls were recordedand that’s why it was possible to retrieve the audio of the conversation between Cid and Fátima. So far, Cid and Fátima Moreira have not commented. regarding the alleged recordings broadcast by the journalist’s eldest son.