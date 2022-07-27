Juliano Cazarré’s wife reveals fear about her daughter’s health: “Sadness so great”

Juliano Cazarré’s wife, Letícia Cazarré reveals that she stayed five days without leaving the room with the heiress

actor’s wife Juliano Cazarre, Letícia Cazarré used social networks on Tuesday night (26) to make a new outburst about the struggle that lives next to the youngest heiress, Maria Guilherminawho was born with a rare heart disease.

Honestly, the journalist said that she was unable to leave the hospital room where the girl is hospitalized for five days, for fear of exposing the baby to a virus: “Our hospital room is very dark, rarely gets a little sun, filtered through the frosted glass window, from which you can’t see the sky”she began in a touching post.

“As soon as we went down from the ICU to the hospitalization floor, we didn’t leave the room for five days, because in these times of covid and bronchiolitis, all mothers of heart disease are afraid to expose their babies and return to the ICU in an hour to another… on the fifth day I felt such sadness that I was surprised: not even in the most difficult moments of the ICU I had been sad”continued.

“I realized that the problem was the lack of sun and outdoors. And that my little Maria Guilhermina needed it too, since she was about to be a month old and had never had a sunbath! Talking to the team, everyone agrees and soon an outdoor area was opened that had been closed for two years because of the pandemic”, explained.

“Now all mothers, fathers and babies go out a little in the morning and in the afternoon, breathe a sigh of relief, strengthen their health and come back recharged for their routines of exams, medication and rest. And so, we are back to our usual good mood, thanks to God and to the blessed Sun of each day”, finished.

Look:

