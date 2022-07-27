Juliette will release the recordings of the debut show of the ‘Caminho’ tour on digital platforms

Juliette will make available the videos and audios of one of the shows of her debut tour on stage

This Thursday (28), the singer and champion of reality show Big Brother BrazilJuliette Freireone of the most popular artists consecrated by netizenssince it is in ranking of people most followed on social media in the countryin response to requests from the public, will make available on digital platforms the videos and audios of one of the shows of his debut stage tour.

The recordings of the release will be from debut performance of the singer that took place in March of this year in the city of Rio de Janeiro. The video records will be published one by one on the YouTube famous, while the audio tracks will be made available on platforms of streaming of music.

In this ocasion, during the debut performance in a house of shows hottest of Wonderful city, Juliette sang the songs from his first EP, as well as a tribute to Marília Mendonçaa track written by a fan and others greatest hits of Brazilian popular music. the inauguration of “Path” tourthe first series of shows in Juliettand, there was a video with the blessing from several artistsbetween them: Elba Ramalho, Chico César, Alceu Valença and Gilberto Gil.

In March, during his show debut in Rio de Janeiro, the singer talked about the tour: “My path is marked by the improbable and enriched by each encounter. Music saves me, transports me, frees me and now it will gain another meaning, the celebration of our bond. Nothing can translate the anxiety for that moment. You have been here every step of the way. Come and discover this path with me!”