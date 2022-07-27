July should record a drop in Brazilian inflation

According to data released by the IBGE, the lowest rate of the IPCA-15, the official preview of inflation in Brazil, was recorded.

The National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), which is the preview of official inflation in Brazil, grew 0.13% in July. This rate is lower than the one recorded in the previous month, which was 0.69%.

According to data released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), this is the lowest monthly change in the IPCA-15 since July 2020, which stood at 0.02%. The drop in inflation is widely expected by the population, since products and services have become more expensive.

In the year, the accumulated increase in the index is 5.79%, and 11.38% in 12 months. This rate is below the 12.04% recorded in the previous 12 months. In July last year, the index was 0.72%.

Inflation: six of the nine products and services surveyed showed high

Among the nine groups of products and services surveyed, six showed an increase. The biggest growth, around 0.25 pp, came from Food and beverages (1.16%), which grew 0.25% in relation to June.

The sector was mainly influenced by the rise of 22.72% in the prices of long-life milk, the highest individual impact on the month’s IPCA-15, with 0.18 pp In the year, the accumulated variation of the product is 57.42%.

The biggest change came from Apparel (1.39%), which accumulated, in the year, an increase of 11.01%. Men’s clothing prices stood out and rose 1.97% in July. In addition, it was possible to register increases in the prices of footwear and accessories, of 1.57%, and of women’s clothing, around 1.32%.

The drop in the Transport group was influenced by the decline in fuel prices

There were not only increases and decreases could be observed, such as the Transport (-1.08%) and Housing (-0.78%) sector. Both groups contributed with a drop of 0.36 percentage point in the month’s IPCA-15.

It is worth remembering that the drop in the Transport group was influenced by the 4.88% drop in fuel prices, particularly ethanol and gasoline, around -8.16% and -5.01%, respectively.

