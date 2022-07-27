Karoline Lima poses in a bikini and causes surprise with detail

Karoline Lima has impressed netizens by showing off his defined tummy for a few days after giving birth to her first daughter, Cecilia, from the relationship she had with player Éder Militão. This week, for example, she posted a few clicks in a bikini and drew attention with her physical shape.

In the influencer’s publications, it is possible to see questions such as: “Woman, did you really give birth? Or did you play Nazaré and steal from Ceci? Because look at that body of millions, what a wonderful beauty”fired a netizen. “Guys, what do you mean? That little belly can’t be real.” highlighted another.

Advertising Could not load ad

The blonde was also asked if she had had liposuction after giving birth to Cecília., due to the fact that she lost practically all the belly she gained during pregnancy. Karoline, in turn, denied having undergone the procedure recently.

“I do have lipo, from a few years ago and that helps a lot in my recovery being faster. But lipo is no miracle. You have to take care of food, exercise… Other people also said that it was a disservice to show my recovery. I do not agree. I always show everything about my life here, the good and the bad. My intention is never to generate comparison. I don’t want to influence anyone to eat this or do that, because I’m not doing anything”he explained.

At another time, Éder Militão’s ex-girlfriend highlighted that her genetics also contributed to her body returning to what it was before pregnancy.

“I feel very good [em relação ao corpo]. I didn’t gain weight or swelled up almost anything during pregnancy, I was even criticized for ‘not having a belly’ for almost the entire pregnancy. My body is already back, but this was never my pyre. I always said I would respect my process and that’s ok. The important thing would be Ceci’s health. My genetics help me a lot in this matter. That’s my body type”he said.

Karoline Lima (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)