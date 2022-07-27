Kate Moss explains support for Johnny Depp in lawsuit

Kate Moss at the Met Gala 2022 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. (Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Kate Moss revealed the big reason why he decided to support Johnny Depp in the trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The model and the actor dated between 1994 and 1998, and because of this involvement, she was able to help him with a statement.

Moss gave her testimony via video call, in which she denies rumors that she was thrown down the stairs by Depp when they were in a relationship. The model also assured that there were never any aggressions committed by both parties.

“I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to tell the truth,” she declared in a rare interview on BBC Radio 4’s “Desert Island Discs”.

The model explains that the incident, which generated great commotion and rumors at the time, happened when she was in Jamaica. According to Kate, she slipped on the ground, which was wet due to a storm passing where the resort was located.

“There was a storm. Upon leaving the room, I slipped down the stairs and hurt my back,” he reported. “He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down the stairs.” Also according to the model, Johnny Depp heard her screaming as she fell down the stairs and carried her to the resort room, where he would have received medical attention.

Why did Kate Moss have to testify in the lawsuit?

The model was rushed to court after being cited by Amber Heard during the depositions of the lawsuit, in which both actors accused each other of defamation. During the moment when she related one of the fights with her ex-husband that would have happened in 2015, she says that her sister, Whitney witnessed the argument.

“She threw herself into the line of fire,” he said. “She was trying to get Johnny to stop. She has her back to the stairs and Johnny swings towards her… I immediately think of Kate Moss and stairs”.

After seven weeks of depositions and nearly four-day deliberations, the jury body handed down sentencing to the artists. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor was asking for $50 million in damages, due to an article by Amber on domestic violence published in the “Washington Post” in 2018. However, it was decided that he will receive $15 million from Heard and will have to pay $2 million to the “Aquaman” actress.