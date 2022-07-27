Killed in barbershop in downtown BH was not a target, but was shot four times

The man killed on Tuesday afternoon (26) in a barber shop on Rua dos Carijós , in downtown Belo Horizonte, had nothing to do with the fight that would have motivated the crime. According to the Military Police report, the fatal victim, aged 50, was outside the establishment eating a barbecue.

Despite having no relation to the crime, the victim was shot four times, two in the head, one in the neck and another in the forearm. According to witnesses, the man worked as a van driver and had a point on Rio Grande do Sul street.

The target, in fact, was the owner of the barbershop, who was threatened throughout the day by his partner, after a disagreement between them. This target argued with the partner of another barbershop, on Avenida Olegário Maciel, where the suspect has a water distributor on site. There was a discussion since after a new freezer was placed in the barbershop, the energy bill went from R$300 to R$3,000. As a way to resolve the issue, the water distributor tried to make a direct connection to the power grid, known as a cat, but the wiring did not hold and melted.

The owner of the property then discovered the attempt to hold a cat and threatened to evict the barber and the local merchant. With the possibility of leaving the place, the person in charge of the water distribution company told the partner that “if they take him out of the place, I would take him out of the way”. Throughout the afternoon of this Tuesday, the suspect passed by several times in front of Olegário Maciel’s barbershop with other accomplices and showing to be armed. At one point, he even pointed the gun at the owner of the place and tried to shoot, but the gun failed.

The target then went to the barbershop on Rua Carijós to try to escape the executioner, but moments later the author passed by. When he saw the presence of the suspect in the region, who approached hooded, the target fled, but the author shot several times inside the barbershop. An employee was hit in the arm while trying to hide in the bathroom.

During the registration of the occurrence, a man identified as the mastermind of the crime was in the vicinity of the barbershop and was arrested. To the owner of the place, the prisoner said that “now he has fixed the problem for real”. Cameras from the Living Eye showed that the suspects fled the scene in a Toyota Corolla and a BMW.