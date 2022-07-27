Klabin (KLBN11) profits BRL 972 million in the 2nd quarter of 2022, up 35% year-on-year

Klabin (KLBN11) released its results on the morning of this Wednesday (27), with net income of R$ 972 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a figure 35% higher than that reported in the same stage of 2021.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 11% in 2Q22, totaling R$1.990 billion.

The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) reached 39% between April and June, down 5 percentage points (pp) compared to the margin recorded in 2Q21.

The Refinitiv consensus projected a profit of R$ 302 million, a drop of 58% compared to 2Q21, an Ebitda projection of R$ 1.8 billion and an increase of 17% on an annual basis.

According to the company, the result is a reflection of the higher sales volume and the price adjustments implemented in recent quarters in all business lines, which more than offset the pressure on costs and the appreciation of the real against the dollar in the period.

Read too:

Klabin’s net revenue totaled R$5.039 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a 24% growth compared to the same period in 2021, with consistent growth in all business lines.

Sales volume totaled 1,009 thousand tons in the second quarter of 2022, 7% higher than the same period of the previous year. Pulp sales volume reached 424 thousand tons in the quarter, 6% higher than in 2Q21, benefiting from the mill’s high productivity and solid demand, mainly in Europe and the US.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) reached 18.6% in 2Q22, stable compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

The net financial result was negative by R$303 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 47% over the financial losses recorded in the same stage of 2021.

Klabin attributes the performance “mainly to the increase in the interest rate linked to debt in local currency (CDI and IPCA) and foreign currency (Libor)”.

Total unit cash cost, which includes the sale of all Klabin products, was R$3,059/t in 2Q22, 27% higher than the cost of the same period of the previous year, excluding the impact of the maintenance stoppage at the Monte Alegre unit in 2Q22

General and administrative expenses totaled R$244 million in 2Q22, an 11% growth compared to the same period in 2021.

Klabin invested R$ 1.545 billion between April and June this year, an increase of 71% over the figure invested in the same period last year.

On June 30, 2022, the company’s net debt was BRL 20.525 billion, an increase of 9% compared to the same period in 2021.

The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/adjusted EBITDA, stood at 2.7 times in June/22, down 0.6 times over the same period in 2021.

Klabin approves interim dividends

Klabin’s Board of Directors approved the payment of interim dividends in the amount of R$399 million, corresponding to R$0.07251721508 per common and preferred share and R$0.36258607540 per unit.

The payment of dividends will be attributed to the amount of the mandatory minimum dividend for the current fiscal year, to be carried out on August 11, 2022.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related