Know the symptoms and learn how to protect yourself

Declared a global health emergency, monkeypox often causes skin rashes that spread over the body. The most common symptoms are fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

According to the G1, the use of masks, distancing and hand hygiene are ways to avoid contagion by monkeypox. The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reinforced the adoption of these measures, stressing that they also serve to protect against Covid-19.

“Such non-pharmacological measures, such as physical distancing whenever possible, the use of protective masks and frequent hand hygiene, have the power to protect the individual and the community not only against Covid-19, but also against other diseases. “, the agency said.

There are no specific treatments for monkeypox virus infections, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Vaccines to protect yourself from smallpox can also be used to prevent and treat monkeypox.

