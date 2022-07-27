Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian criticize changes on Instagram: ‘Stop trying to be TikTok’ | Technology

Influencer sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have echoed criticism of the changes that have been made to Instagram. They shared on Monday (25) a post that asks the social network to stop releasing features similar to those of TikTok.

“Make Instagram be Instagram again. Stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see cute pictures of my friends,” the post reads.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The message shared by Kylie and Kim says this is a sincere request from all Instagram users. A petition created by Tati Bruening, author of the original publication, gathers more than 150,000 signatures critical of recent platform updates.

In recent months, Instagram has been making changes to prioritize short videos in the vertical format. In April, for example, video posts began to be shared within the Reels section, reminiscent of TikTok.

Learn how to archive photos on Instagram without having to delete them

WhatsApp releases new reactions in messages; see how to use

2 of 3 Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian share post with criticism of Instagram — Photo: Playback / Instagram Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian share a post with criticism to Instagram — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Kim Kardashian, who has 326 million followers on Instagram, shared the criticism right after Kylie Jenner, who is followed by 360 million people and is the woman with the most followers on the social network.

In 2018, a tweet in which Kylie criticized a change in Snapchat’s look was singled out as one of the main causes of the company’s loss of $1.3 billion in market value in one day.

It’s not possible to say if the message shared by Kylie and Kim had an effect on Meta’s actions., parent company of Instagram. The company operates in decline this Tuesday, but this movement has been registered since Friday (22).

Instagram projects focus on videos

This Tuesday (26), the head of Instagram Adam Mosseri responded to complaints about the changes in the social network. He commented on the platform’s new focus, which is on videos rather than photos.

“I want to be clear: we will continue to support photos. It is part of our heritage,” said Mosseri.

“That said, I have to be honest: I believe that more and more Instagram will become video over time. We see that even if we don’t change anything. We see that even if you just look at the chronological feed,” he said.

Mosseri also talked about the vertical feed being tested with a small percentage of users and will make Instagram look more like TikTok. The executive admitted that the new interface is still not good enough.

“We’re experiencing a lot of different changes to the app, so we’ve heard a lot of concerns from all of you,” he said. “It’s still not good. And we’re going to have to put it in a good place if we’re going to send it out to the rest of the Instagram community.”