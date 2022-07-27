Largest navigator in the world buys the terminal of the Atlântico Sul Shipyard in Suape

The company APM Terminals, belonging to the Maersk group, presented this Tuesday afternoon a new proposal for the acquisition of an internal area in the South Pier of the Atlântico Sul Shipyard, in the amount of R$ 455,000,000 (four hundred and fifty-five million of reais)

With this proposal of R$ 5 million above the proposal presented by the Filipinos of Tecon Suape and the company Cone Suape, Maersk, one of the largest shipping companies in the world, buys the terminal of the Atlântico Sul Shipyard in Suape.

As the auction process takes place in the midst of a judicial recovery by EAS, the operation still needs to be validated by the Ipojuca Court, which organizes the sale of areas for the payment of shareholders’ debts.

APM Terminals promises investments in Pernambuco

“APM Terminals presented a higher offer for the acquisition of an Isolated Production Unit (UPI-B Cais Sul) of the Atlântico Sul Shipyard (EAS), in the Port of Suape, Pernambuco, within the scope of the judicial recovery process, with the aim of develop and operate a container and general cargo terminal”, he informed, in an official note sent to Jamildo’s blog.

“After completing the stages of the judicial auction and final agreements between EAS and APM Terminals, the company expects to be officially declared the winner of the auction”.

“The closing of the transaction is still subject to obtaining the relevant regulatory approvals and certain necessary licenses and authorizations to install and operate the new terminal.”

“With the project, APM Terminals expects to invest up to BRL 2.6 billion in the new terminal, which will initially have a capacity of up to 400,000 TEUs, increasing the port complex’s capacity by 55%.”

“Once all licenses are issued, the company expects to complete construction in 24 months and start operations in late 2025, when the dredging of the access channel and evolution basin by the Suape Port should be completed.” the logistics company.

Suape celebrates the arrival of Maersk

Even before the courts hit the hammer, Suape’s management celebrated the arrival of a new player at the port.

“It is an important change of key for Pernambuco. The sale will allow the arrival of an important HUB. One of the largest shipowners in the world will put Suape on another level. We will have more competition and competition”, says Roberto Gusmão, president of the industrial complex. and port.

“We are going to have new long-haul routes. New weekly routes to Asia and Europe. The Maersk group was the only one that established a protocol of intentions, providing for modernization, large ships, sustainability”, explained the manager, during a visit to a port in Portugal.

Roberto Gusmão added that fruit from the São Francisco Valley and other cargo can benefit from the weekly routes. “At the beginning of Tecon Suape, the port had these routes. Today, we don’t have them anymore, these difficulties can disappear now with new routes, new goods that we can have”