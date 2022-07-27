Latam’s inaugural flight lands at Regional Airport with 100 passengers

At around 8:30 am this Tuesday (26), the first flight of the airline Latam landed at Zona da Mata Regional Airport. On board were 100 passengers from São Paulo. The arrival of the aircraft featured the traditional “baptism”, with the plane passing between jets of water.

Municipal authorities were present on the occasion, as well as representatives of Latam and the Regional Airport. Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) sent a message about the start of flights, highlighting the economic importance for the region. “I am sure that the Latam partnership will be a success. The expansion of the offer of flights is of fundamental importance for tourism and attracting investment.”

The flight to Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo, transported 145 people. The new route covers the Regional – Guarulhos route in about 1h15 and leaves São Paulo every day at 7:40 am and from Zona da Mata Airport at 9:35 am. The flights take place on Airbus A320 aircraft, which have the capacity to carry up to 176 passengers, eight in Premium Economy class and 168 in Economy.