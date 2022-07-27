Learn 4 exercises besides the abdominal to lose belly fat

One of the biggest desires of those who want to lose weight is to have a flat belly, without localized fat. However, one of the biggest challenges to achieve this goal is to eliminate the “love handles” in the belly and waist area, which usually requires constant and persistent practice of abdominal exercises.

But abs are not the only type of exercise that can bring good results to the region. Personal trainer Tim Liu indicated, on the website Eat This, Not That, a list of activities that can help in the mission beyond traditional exercises.

The instructor and nutrition expert recommends incorporating exercises like running, burpees, and squat jumping into your routine. “This can help build agility and strength, fire up the nervous system before training, and equip more motor units and muscle fibers,” Liu writes. He explains that, in order to reduce localized fat, the activities chosen should be done thinking about stimulating the loss of calories in the entire body, which will bring better results than toning only the central region.

Here are four exercises that can be added to the routine of beginners and help them lose calories and abdominal fat:

vertical jump

This simple exercise is excellent for burning belly fat, says the expert. To start, stand with your chest open and feet apart, in line with your shoulders, and hold your abs. Keep your hips and arms back and position yourself with your legs bent, doing a 45° squat. Then jump as high as you can, with your arms up. When coming back, stop with your legs slightly bent and then return to the original position. Repeat the exercise eight to 10 times.

box jump

The box jump, or jump in the box, is a very common exercise in Crossfit gyms, and is known to cause fear in beginners, who are afraid of falling when performing it. That’s why the trainer explains that it’s important to start with a low box and learn to squat perfectly before jumping out. “Start with a box or bench at arm’s length. Keep your abs tight, throw your arms back and get into a squat position. Then, jump towards the box and return to the original position. Before doing another repetition, return to the position with both feet on the floor. Repeat five to eight times.

Slam ball with rotation

This exercise is also popular in Crossfit practice, and is intended to support cardiovascular function and stimulate the upper and lower limbs. It activates the core muscles (central region of the body) and gives strength to the triceps, quadriceps, trapezius and hamstrings muscles.

To start, grab a ball and place your feet shoulder-width apart, toes facing out. Keep the chest open and the abdomen contracted; bring the ball over your head, on the right or left side, forming an arc. Then, throw the ball hard to the ground, flexing your abs. Then repeat the movement, lifting the ball to the other side. Do eight repetitions on each side, alternately.

Bench with ball

This exercise is indicated to lose weight, as it aims to isolate the upper limbs of the body, such as the chest, biceps, triceps, shoulders, and strengthen the abdomen. Start by lying on your back and stretch your legs. Grab a ball and push it up, in line with your chest, and keep your elbows pointing down. A variation of this exercise is to throw the ball up as high as possible after pushing it, and try to catch it. Do eight to 10 repetitions.