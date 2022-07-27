Learn about the benefits of nasal wash with serum and escape infections; see step by step

Washing the nose with saline every day is recommended by doctors, as it helps to prevent colds, flu, sinusitis, in addition to controlling rhinitis attacks. Nasal washing also removes secretions in the nose that can cause infections and inflammation such as viruses, bacteria and fungi from the air we inhale.

The procedure also reduces the accumulation of mites and can reduce irritation generated by smoke residues, kerosene, fuel particles and cigarettes.

Even though the best time to wash is in winter, which is the period when cases of viruses and allergies increase, due to the low humidity of the air and the decrease in the nose’s defense mechanisms, it is important to have practice in the summer, to ensure that the nose can carry out its functions without difficulties.

How to do a nasal wash

To do the step by step it is necessary to have the help of saline solution and a syringe.

5 thousand syringe – for children under 4 years old

10 ml syringe – for children over 5 years

20 ml syringe – for adults

1 – Wash your hands and blow your nose

2 – Remove the needle from the syringe and pull the serum with the plunger

3 – Then open your mouth, tilt your head to the opposite side of the nostril that will be washed.

Tip: to avoid the feeling of drowning that the serum can cause in the nose, it is recommended that you hold your breath for a moment.

4 – Place the syringe in the nose towards the back of the neck, without touching the cartilage that separates the nose on two sides. Start introducing the serum, which will come out through the other nostril.

Observation: If the liquid doesn’t come out the opposite side of the nose, no problem. This may be related to some factors, such as the way of washing; the amount of serum; the position of the syringe or head; it could be a deviated septum, adenoid or inflammation. If this happens, just blow your nose to get the serum out.