Learn all about Herpes-zoster, a disease diagnosed in Fernanda Keulla

Popularly known as “Cobreiro”, herpes zoster is a disease caused by the Varicella-zoster virus (the same as chickenpox) that causes a snake-like rash on the skin. Former BBB Fernanda Keulla told her followers, this Monday (25), that she is hospitalized in a hospital in São Paulo after contracting the disease.

The virus remains silent in the body after chickenpox, and after years it is reactivated.

The disease is more common in the elderly due to a drop in immune defenses with advanced age.

The common symptoms of the disease are pain, fever and tiredness. But one of the worst symptoms is neuralgic pain, which can be similar to shock, numbness or tingling in any part of the body. This symptom can even persist even after recovery from the eruptions and become chronic.

The herpes zoster virus manifests itself when there is a failure in the body’s defense system caused by viral infections such as covid, stress, old age, chronic diseases, use of drugs (chemotherapeutics, immunosuppressants, corticosteroids), immunosuppression (diseases such as AIDS), presence of tumor.

Cobra is contagious as long as the skin lesions are not dry, and it is only transmissible only among people who have never had chickenpox. If these people happen to have contact with someone who has shingles, the person will only have chickenpox.

To diagnose the disease, the doctor may order specific tests, because there are situations in which it is not possible to make a clinical diagnosis because the symptoms are not so explicit.

Herpes zoster can be treated with antiviral drugs and pain relievers, as well as physical therapists, psychologists, etc.

To prevent the disease, if the person has never had chickenpox, they can take the shingles vaccine. The vaccine also serves people over 50 who have had chickenpox in childhood.