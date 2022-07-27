Learn how to update CAIXA TEM to request credit up to R$3,000

Created during the pandemic for the transfer of emergency aid, the Caixa Tem application over time, it began to offer various services to users. Among them, we can highlight the new microcredit line in the amount of up to R$ 3 thousand.

The novelty is available both for individuals (PF) who wish to start their business, with the possibility of contracting a loan in the amount of up to R$ 1 thousand, and for those who act as Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI), who can request amounts of up to R$ $3 thousand.

Only in the case of MEI, the rule of the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital) requires the fulfillment of 12 months or more of activity/constitution as a small business owner.

interest rates

The interest rate charged for operations by individuals starts at 1.95% per month, while for micro-entrepreneurs the percentage starts at 1.99% per month. Both modalities can pay the debt in up to 24 months (2 years). Remembering that negatives can apply without hindrance.

How to update the Caixa Tem app?

See below how to easily and quickly perform the Caixa Tem app update by cell phone:

Go to your mobile app store and download the latest version of Caixa Tem; Open the application; Once this is done, have photo identification documents, RG or CNH at hand; Then, log in using your CPF number and password; On the home screen, tap on the option “Update your Registration”; Then, to confirm, click on the option “I understand, let’s get started”; Make sure your address is correct and up to date. If everything is correct, confirm by clicking on “Yes”; In case the data is not correct, edit with the updated information; Inform the place where you were born and then answer some questions that will appear on the screen; After this step, click on “Next”; Check the information provided and tap “Continue”; Finally, follow the instructions to upload your document photos.

After updating the information, the user will be able to request the loan (if it is released) in the “Contrar Crédito Caixa TEM” tab.