Learn more about the services offered by SUS

The Unified Health System (SUS) was established by the Federal Constitution of 1988. This public health service, which is a worldwide reference, has the mission of offering access to health in an integral, universal and equitable way for the entire Brazilian population, since birth.

In addition to free medical care for everyone at health centers and hospitals, there are other well-known services, such as vaccination and the distribution of expensive medicines. However, SUS is not limited to that. There are a number of other services provided by the system.

Some examples of services guaranteed by the SUS are hemodialysis, transplants, treatment for HIV/AIDS, leprosy and tuberculosis, dissemination and testing of sexually transmitted infections, distribution of condoms and contraceptives, and antidote for venomous animals.

Another citizen’s right is transportation to carry out the necessary treatments, if it is not possible to travel by their own means. This transport is carried out in partnership with the State or Municipal Health Departments.

To find out if your city has this service, contact Dial Saúde at number 136.

basic attention

The gateway to SUS care, except in emergencies, is the Basic Health Unit (BHU) closest to your home or place of work or study. This right is guaranteed in the Federal Constitution and in Law 8.080/90, which created the System. It is in the UBSs that the patient will be evaluated and referred to other services, if necessary.

The distribution of medicines is also accessible to everyone. This responsibility is divided between the Union, States and municipalities and each of these administrative spheres has an official list of mandatory supply. Hospitalization, when necessary, is also a citizen’s right provided for in the Constitution and must be carried out in public or private hospitals associated with the SUS.

Children under 18, over 60 and pregnant women have the right to a companion during hospitalization, according to the Statute of Children and Adolescents, the Statute of the Elderly and Law 11,108/05, respectively.

The woman who is about to give birth also has the right to be admitted to these same public or contracted hospitals. If you are in advanced labor, the health facility cannot refuse care. It is also the right of the pregnant woman to choose the delivery she wants and to choose techniques that help relieve her pain. The parturient also has the right to have a companion during the entire delivery process and the immediate postpartum period.

SUS is also responsible for the National Transplant System (SNT), which regulates, controls and monitors the process of donation and transplants carried out in the country, with the objective of developing the process of donation, capture and distribution of organs, tissues and parts removed. of the human body for therapeutic purposes.

Within this system, there is the Single List of Recipients, a register of all people who need transplants, separated by needy organs, blood types and other technical specifications. To follow the progress of this queue, it is necessary to contact the Transplant Center in which the patient has registered.

The law also guarantees patients autonomy to make decisions related to their health and life. This means that you can consent or refuse the procedures or other medical acts to be performed. If you are not in a position to express your wishes, only urgent interventions can be carried out without consulting your family or a trusted close person.

