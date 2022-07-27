Leila says that Palmeiras aims for more reinforcements and explains the sale of Veron: “Life outside the field is kind of difficult” | palm trees

The arrivals of Miguel Merentiel and José López and the departure of Gabriel Veron may not be the only moves for Palmeiras in the hiring market.

With the transfer window open again, president Leila Pereira admitted that the club continues to evaluate the possibility of strengthening the group, but highlighted the limitations of the moment.

– Palmeiras is always open to opportunities. We are looking for reinforcements to make our squad stronger, yes.

– This is defined by our technical committee and our coach. We will always be attentive to the market for good situations where we can always bring the best to Palmeiras. You know, we are not unlimited. Like every Brazilian club, we have cash flow problems and we need financial responsibility. Our priority is always sports. We are always here to win titles, it’s just that VAR doesn’t harm us again – declared Leila, during a meeting of presidents, this Tuesday, at CBF.

Leila Pereira explains why Palmeiras agreed to sell Gabriel Veron

The president of Palmeiras also defended the business model made by the club with Porto, from Portugal, for the sale of Gabriel Veron.

Of the total operation of 10 million euros (R$ 55.4 million), the club took 80%, around R$ 44.4 million, a value that motivated the complaint of some fans.

– If it could be sold for more, it would certainly be sold. It would never harm a Palmeiras asset. Veron sold for its price today. What was two and a half years ago… I was 20 years old, now I’m not. Is today. If in the past it was worth more, it wasn’t for sale. Today its value is this, in one, two years it may be another. We have to assess the current market – said the leader.

+ Understand the reasons for the sale of Veron

Leila also admitted that with the sequence of injuries and problems off the field – the athlete had recently been fined because of a video at the club – the best way out for all sides was a negotiation for the sale of the athlete revealed at the Palmeiras base.

– (Veron) He was named best player (of the U-17 World Cup) two and a half years ago and this values, obviously and today due to injuries, not having participated in many games, a somewhat difficult off-field life, complicated. The best thing for the athlete and for Palmeiras was to negotiate, without a doubt. And I hope he is very successful in Europe, you know? And take back these values ​​that you think he is worth.

