Leila says that Palmeiras seeks reinforcements and explains the sale of Veron

Leila Pereira, president of Palmeiras, explained the sale of Gabriel Veron to Porto this afternoon (26), after attending a meeting at the CBF headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro.

The 19-year-old striker was traded for 10.250 million euros (R$ 56.6 million), but Verdão managed to do it with a higher percentage than he was entitled to. Owner of 60% of the economic rights, Verdão took 8.250 million euros (about R$ 45.8 million), which represents 80% of the total. Even so, the transfer values ​​were considered low by the Palmeiras fans. Leila stated that the sale was the best way for Palmeiras and for the player.

“If he could have been sold for more, you can be absolutely sure that he would be sold. It would never harm a Palmeiras asset. Veron was sold for its value today. That football is today. What was it two and a half years ago, my dear dear, I was 20 years old, I don’t have it anymore. What matters is today, I win a championship today, I sell it today. If in the past it was worth more, it wasn’t for sale. That’s its value. In a year or two, it could be another. We have to evaluate the current market”, said the representative.

“Two and a half years ago we were world champions [sub-17], he was elected the best player, that values, obviously. Today, due to injuries, not having participated in many games, a difficult life outside the field, the best thing for Palmeiras and for the athlete was to negotiate, I have no doubt. I hope he is very successful in Europe and that he takes up those values ​​that you [imprensa] think he’s worth it,” Leila continued.

Veron’s departure upset coach Abel Ferreira, who had recently given a vote of confidence after the player was caught drinking at a club in São Paulo – an episode in which he ended up fined 40% of his salary. Initially, Abel was against the sale and considered, from his own knowledge, that the Portuguese market could pay more for the athlete.

Veron left Palmeiras with 97 matches for the professional team, with 14 goals scored and six titles won: two Libertadores (2020 and 2021), one Copa do Brasil (2020), two Paulistões (2020 and 2022) and one Recopa Sudamericana ( 2022).

Are more people coming?

Asked about reinforcements, the president of Verdão did not hesitate and said that she keeps an eye on the market. In this window, Palmeiras signed forwards Miguel Merentiel and José Manuel López.

“Palmeiras is always open to opportunities. We are looking for reinforcements for our team to become more andort. […] We have to be financially responsible, but our priority is always sportive. Palmeiras is here to win titles, it’s just that VAR doesn’t harm us again (laughs)”, concluded Leila.