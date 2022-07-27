Libertadores Final: Barcelona takes a stand on possible change of headquarters | liberators

The possibility of changing the venue for the 2022 Libertadores final heated up the political environment in Guayaquil. After the publication of the report by the ge warning of the situation, councilor Andrés Guschmer, who is also a communicator and works as a sports journalist, criticized the situation, which could lead to a decision by CONMEBOL to change the place of the decision.

According to Andrés, it would be regrettable what happened due to financial and administrative reasons.

– What a pity that just today, when the 200th anniversary of the meeting between Bolivar and San Martin is celebrated, this dream for which we work with so much effort and illusion can end up being an administrative and financial issue. Gentlemen, there is still time to fulfill your commitments – wrote the councilor.

Later, Barcelona president Alfaro Moreno responded. The club owns the stadium chosen to host the 2022 Libertadores final. The venue needs a lot of changes to host the game. However, little has been done three months after the decision, scheduled for October 29.

– It would be good to be more specific, Andrés, since at Barcelona we have been very responsible, and our stadium committee is in constant contact with Selim Doumet, in charge of the FEF (Ecuadorian Federation), for the improvement of our house. More than administrative and financial issues, it is a political issue – said Alfaro.

Conmebol is still studying the situation at the stadium to make a definitive decision on the Libertadores final.

Conmebol’s choice for Guayaquil had happened last year. Since the Libertadores final became a single game, Lima, Rio de Janeiro and Montevideo received the decisions.

If the change occurs, it will be the second time that a location chosen in advance needs to be changed. The other happened in 2019, when Santiago experienced social and political chaos, causing the switch to Lima.