Livelo Points Festival! Earn up to 12 points per dollar spent at Hering, Le Lis, Dudalina, Drogarias Pacheco and 22 more retailers

THE livelo started another Points Festival campaign! The offer – valid until tomorrow (27) – offers you the opportunity to accumulate points in the rewards program at stores such as Hering, Le Lis, Dudalina, Drogarias Pacheco! all in all, 26 retailers are eligible for special accumulation.

☞ jump to…

Eligible partners

Below is a list of all partners who are eligible for the special Livelo Points Festival accrual:

how to enjoy

Below is an example of how to take advantage of the promotion when shopping at Hering:

Access Hering through the Livelo website; Click on “Go to Hering”; Choose the desired product and proceed with the purchase; At checkout, just add the coupon ‘LIVELO’ (without quotes) in the “discount coupon” tab; Ready! Your purchases will earn Livelo points.

Please note that, in this case, for your purchase to score on Livelo, it is necessary to add a discount coupon before payment. Remember, howeverthat the accumulation rules vary according to the partner store and can be consulted in the banner within the Livelo website.

Important informations

The promotion is valid until tomorrow (27/07/2022);

The points will be credited to your account as informed in the Livelo regulation with the partner company; and

The validity of the points is indicated in the Livelo regulation with the partner company.

Comment

The current promotion offers good opportunities to accumulate points in partners such as Hering, Le Lis, Dudalina, Drogarias Pacheco and among others. As Father’s Day when it arrives, the offer can help you to gift a loved one and even increase your points balance in the rewards program.

Thinking of taking advantage? Offers are valid until tomorrow (27).

Click here to access the campaign page.