location, time, lineup and broadcast

With a sequence of draws in the last matches of the Brazilian Championship, São Paulo now turns its focus and its preparation for the beginning of the next phase of the Copa do Brasil. And, for that, Rogério Ceni’s team works hard at Barra Funda’s CT with an eye on América Mineiro, in the first match valid for the quarterfinals of the competition.

READ ALSO: Latest news from São Paulo: 5 news from Tricolor Paulista that rocked today (26/07)

To advance to the stage, São Paulo passed Palmeiras on penalties, at Allianz Parque, after an aggregate score of 2 to 2, while América-MG ran over Botafogo in both games of the round of 16, adding 5 to 0 in all. Whoever passes will face Flamengo or Athletico-PR in the semifinals for a place in the grand final.

With an eye on this match away from home, Tricolor may have news and coach Rogério Ceni is looking forward to the return of Jandrei, Léo and Miranda for the first decisive match. The trio missed the team in the last two matches, against Internacional and Goiás, in the Brazilian.

Miranda (muscle pain) and Léo (edema in the back of the right thigh) worked normally at the CT last Monday. The veteran defender hasn’t played since the duel against Palmeiras, almost two weeks ago, while Cotia’s calf was injured in the draw against Fluminense.

Goalkeeper Jandrei, in turn, had a light training, without impact, and his presence on the field in the fifth is still in doubt. He has been replaced by Thiago Couto.

The list of embezzlement, however, remains large and should get a new name. Patrick left the field against Goiás in pain and was diagnosed with swelling in his left thigh. He underwent treatment at the club and will be re-evaluated, so he is unlikely to be among those listed.

Regarding athletes who have been in the DM for some time, defender Arboleda tore the ligaments in his left ankle and underwent surgery. The Ecuadorian is already undergoing treatment at the CT, but will no longer play this season.

Luan, who had recovered from a long injury, underwent a new thigh surgery, as well as Caio, with a knee injury. The side Reinaldo was diagnosed with a strain in the adductor muscle of the right thigh and is also out.

On the other hand, midfielder Alisson tends to start his transition to the pitch this week, having recovered from the sprain he suffered in his right knee. Ceni knows he won’t have Reinaldo and André Anderson. Both will not start the transition work if they recover in time.

At Coelho, although it is not the club’s main objective for the year, the Copa do Brasil is, without a doubt, seen with good eyes – mainly due to the financial issue. And Vagner Mancini has already made it clear that he will enter with maximum force in the duel with Tricolor paulista.

After saving in the last game for the Brazilian, in addition to the return of holders, the coach can count on the return of Pedrinho in the attack, who served suspension at the weekend, but who can act normally in the Cup.

Defender Danilo Avelar, on the other hand, left feeling pain from the match against Atlético-GO and is doubtful to face São Paulo. The players Alê, Wellington Paulista and Jori continue in the medical department of Coelho.

DATASHEET

Sao Paulo vs América Mineiro – Brazilian Championship

Place: Morumbi – SP

Date: July 28, 2022

Time: 8pm (from Brasilia)

Arbitration: Wilton Pereira Sampaio, Bruno Raphael Pires, Bruno Boschilia and Thiago Luis Scarascati

Streaming: SportTV and Premiere

Probable SPFC: Jandrei (Thiago Couto); Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor and Welington; Luciano and Calleri.

Probable America-MG: Cavichioli; Patric, Iago Maidana, Éder, Conti and Marlon; Juninho and Matheusinho; Everaldo, Pedrinho and Henrique Almeida.

Sao Paulo, Technical Sheet, Copa do Brasil, América-MG, SPFC