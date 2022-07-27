Lorena Improta celebrates the baby’s 10 months with a beautiful party

Lorena Improta celebrates her daughter’s 10th month with an emoji-themed party

The model and dancer’s home Lorena Improta it’s partying! That’s because his baby, the result of the relationship with the singer Leo Santana, completed ten months of life. And to celebrate this very special moment, little Liz won a very charming themed party with the theme of “Emojis”.

The little girl is the artists’ only heir, so far. However, Lore and Léo have already revealed that they want to expand their family soon. The famous explained that the two went through a great time of maturation after the birth of their first child. According to her, the turbulent moments, but it served to show how much they love each other.

On the afternoon of this Tuesday (26), Lorena Improta and husband delighted to show the details of the celebration of Liz’s ten months. At a party full of colors, the baby appeared very smiling next to her parents and turned on the cuteness of the internet when posing for the photos. In the record, you can see the cake decorated with various types of “emojis”, as well as many balloons in yellow and pink with the number 10.

The baby also appeared wearing a dress and a tiara printed with the theme of the party. The mother owl melted when showing the heiress ready for the celebration: “If she represents so many emojis, why not celebrate 10 months with them?”. Then, she continued honoring Liz with the following message: “May God bless you always my daughter and may you never lose that smile that lights up our lives every day,” she said. Lorena Improta.

Quickly, fans of the artists filled the images of the model with many messages wishing congratulations to the girl. One follower said: “God bless”. Another netizen said: “Beautiful princess”. And yet a third fan praised: “And that smile”.

