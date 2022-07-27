Luciana Gimenez posts rare photo with Lucas and Mick Jagger to celebrate the rocker’s birthday: “Joy and strength”

Mick Jagger completes this Tuesday (26) its 79 years, and won a tribute from the ex, Luciana Gimenez. Through Instagram, she published a rare photo with the English rocker and their son, Lucas, to wish the musician a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday! Lucas daddy! @mickjagger Full of mood… joy and strength!!! Happy birthday!!!!!!!!”, wrote the presenter in the caption of the publicationwhere the three appear smiling: with Mick on the left side, Luciana on the right side and Lucas Jagger between the two.

To complement the post, Luciana still used one of the greatest Rolling Stones classics: “Sympathy for the Devil”, a hit from the 70s and which is still well known to the public, including having been part of several movie soundtracks, such as “Interview with the Vampiro”.

Kudos to Lucas

In the comments, many fans of the trio celebrated together with Luciana Mick’s birthday and did not fail to comment on the similarities of the two with their son: “He is very similar to both of you, impressive”, said an internet user. “Three beautiful! And Lucas is huge!”, joked another.

Luciana Gimenez and Mick Jagger had an affair in the late 90s, and from this relationship was born Lucas, who is currently 23 years old. Luciana is also the mother of 11-year-old Lorenzo, and is currently dating economist Renato Breia.