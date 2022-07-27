Lufthansa announces cancellation of more than a thousand flights in Germany this Wednesday (27) – News

The German airline Lufthansa announced that it will cancel almost all its flights in Germany on Wednesday (27), due to a call to strike by employees on the ground, thus further affecting an already chaotic summer at airports across Europe.

“Lufthansa will have to cancel almost the entire schedule of flights at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich on Wednesday,” the airline said in a statement. More than 1,000 flights will be cancelled, including some starting this Tuesday, affecting around 134,000 passengers, the company added.

The union organization Verdi called for a strike between 10:45 pm on Tuesday and 1 am on Thursday, Brasília time, “to increase pressure” on management, demanding a 9.5% salary increase.

The strike will affect ground employees, especially maintenance, but also operators of aircraft towing vehicles, essential for the smooth running of the airport.





Lufthansa will cancel a total of 678 flights in Frankfurt and 345 in Munich, 47 of them this Tuesday (26). At least 45 long-haul flights had already been canceled in Germany today.

In total, around 7,500 passengers from Asia, the United States and South America were unable to board their flights to Germany as planned, Lufthansa said in a statement.

“The impact of the strike could cause occasional cancellations and delays on Thursday and Friday,” the airline said.

The strike takes place in the height of high season in Europe, a few days before the start of school holidays in two regions of southern Germany. In addition, passengers have already suffered in recent weeks long waits at airports and a series of flight cancellations due to staff shortages.





Since the lifting of health restrictions earlier this year, airlines and airports have struggled to cope with the sharp increase in demand, after two years of low traffic, during which they lost many employees.

It is estimated that around 7,000 workers are currently needed in the airline industry in Germany, according to a study by the economic institute IW published in late June.

Lufthansa has already canceled around 6,000 flights in the current European summer season, while the country’s main airport, Frankfurt, intends to reduce hours to “further stabilize the interrupted air operations”.



