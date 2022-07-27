Luis Suárez announces pre-agreement to return to Nacional from Uruguay after 16 years

World football star Luis Suárez returns to Nacional-URU after 16 years working in Europe

Luis Suarez is close to knowing his next team. After being speculated by several clubs around the world, the 35-year-old Uruguayan striker announced that he has a pre-agreement with the National, from Uruguay, the club that formed him. The player arrives after 16 years in Europe and five clubs.

“First of all, I would like to thank you for all the affection that my family and I have been receiving in the last few days, it has been impressive. Very emotional all the videos and messages that arrived, something that touched my heart in this situation where I have to decide my future”, he said on his social networks.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

“And it was impossible to refuse this offer to return to Nacional. We have a pre-agreement with the club, in which details will be defined in the next few hours so that we can reach the agreement we so desire. I want to enjoy this new stage”, he added.

After the end of last season, Luiz Suárez had his name aired around the world. After Atlético de Madrid, the club where the player played in the last two seasons, confirmed that the striker would not continue in the team, Suárez began to receive polls.

In his first spell at the Nacional-URU professional team, which took place between 2005/2006, Luis Suárez played in 34 matches and scored 12 goals. After that, he went through the Groningen, ajax, Liverpool, barcelona and Madrid’s athletic.

by the selection of UruguayLuis Suárez took to the field in more than 130 matches and is the best scorer in the history of the country, with 68 goals, in addition to having the title of America’s Cup of 2011.

On his return to Nacional, Luis Suárez will face different challenges in his career. Currently, the traditional team of Uruguay leads the group B of the national championship, with 16 points in six rounds. At Copa Sudamericanathe team is in the quarterfinals and will have the Atlético-GO ahead.