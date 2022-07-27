Lula has more than half of the voting intentions among young people, says Datafolha

posted 7/27/2022 11:37 am / updated 7/27/2022 11:46 am



(credit: Mauro Pimentel/AFP and Nelson Almeida/AFP)

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has more than half of the voting intentions for the Presidency of the Republic among young people from 12 capitals, according to a survey by Datafolha, published by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo this Wednesday (7/27). While Lula appears with 51% of voting intentions, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has 20%. The pedestrian Ciro Gomes appears with 12%.

The survey found the opinion of young people between 16 and 29 years old between July 20 and 21 in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Salvador, Fortaleza, Recife, Porto Alegre, Curitiba, Goiânia, Brasília, Manaus and Belém. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points. The research is registered with the TSE with the number 05688/2022.

In the simulation of the second round between Bolsonaro and Lula, the PT wins with 61% of the votes among young people, against 27% for Bolsonaro. The votes that would go to Ciro Gomes migrate mostly to Lula.

Bolsonaro is also the most rejected candidate among the public. Altogether, 67% said they would not vote for him at all, while 32% would not vote for Lula and 22% for Ciro Gomes. Datafolha also questioned how the interviewees identify themselves in terms of political positioning: 32% say they are left-wing, 30%, center, and 33%, right-wing. Bolsonaro performs better among those who call themselves right-wing. In the cut, the president has 42% of the votes and Lula 35%.