Lula says the military are more responsible than Bolsonaro and will not allow a coup | Elections 2022

Former President Lula, the PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, said this Wednesday (27) that he does not believe in a possible coup if Jair Bolsonaro (PL) loses the elections.

“How can we think of a coup? I don’t believe that the Armed Forces accept this, I don’t believe that Brazilian society allows it. I don’t believe it. This citizen (Bolsonaro), if he starts playing with democracy, he will pay a very high price” , said Lula, in an interview with UOL.

The PT member cited the period in which he was in power and his relationship with the Armed Forces. For him, the Armed Forces are “more responsible” in relation to maintaining democracy in the country.

“I think we have to take into account that the military is more responsible than Bolsonaro,” he said.

During the interview, Lula promised to change the policy of readjusting the minimum wage if he is elected in October. Today, inflation determines the variation from one year to the next, while Lula intends to return to the variation of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) as another incidental factor to increase the salary.

In 2007, the PT government created a policy to increase the minimum wage until 2023 – to be reviewed annually by the LDO. The rule was valid until 2019, when the government of Jair Bolsonaro withdrew from the LDO the adjustment based on GDP.

He also said that he will recreate ministries that were closed by the governments of Michel Temer (MDB) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – both post-PT. Lula cited the ministries of Culture and Fisheries as examples. “We’re going to create those ministries that are needed,” he said.

Promise not to seek re-election

Lula said in the interview that he does not intend to run for reelection if elected in October this year, a fact that all presidents elected after redemocratization have tried (Collor resigned during the impeachment process and did not run in 1994).

“It’s my decision, I’m saying it now, of my own free will: I want to fulfill the best term I’ve ever done in my life. And I want to work in 4 years for 40”, he said, mentioning the 81 years that will have in 2026 as one of the factors. “I honestly don’t think about re-election.”