Man dies after pet python suffocates him in US

A man died after being hanged by his pet snake. The case took place on Wednesday (20) in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, in the United States.

A policeman had to shoot the reptile to free the tutor. After the snake was removed from the neck of Elliot Senseman, 27, he was taken to hospital but did not survive, according to the county police department.

Senseman had anoxic brain injury due to constriction asphyxia. Death was classified as accidental.

It was a relative who called the police. Police officers arrived and found the victim lying on the floor and unconscious, with the boa constrictor at least 5 meters long wrapped around his neck.

“Because the snake was so big, the central part of the snake was wrapped around its throat. The snake’s head was far enough away from the victim, so the policeman made a split-second decision and shot the snake in the head,” said the officer. Lieutenant Peter Nickischer of the Upper Macungie Township Police Department.

The lieutenant added that the snake did not die immediately. “They realized it was a matter of life and death, with just a few seconds to make that decision. The officers did what they had to do. It was a safe shot,” Nickischer said.