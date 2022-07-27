Man dies after pet snake wraps itself around his neck

A man died after being hanged by his pet snake. A policeman had to shoot the reptile to free the victim. The tragedy happened on Wednesday (20) in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania (USA).

After the snake was removed from his neck, Elliot Senseman, 27, was taken to hospital but died, the county police department said.

Authorities added that Senseman had anoxic brain injury due to constriction asphyxia. The medical examiner classified the death as accidental.

Police had been called to Elliot Senseman’s home by a relative at around 2pm local time on Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground and unconscious, with a snake at least 5 meters long coiled around his neck. According to the coroner, the snake was a boa constrictor.

In an attempt to save the man, one of the officers shot the snake with good accuracy, without injuring the victim.

“Because the snake was so big, the central part of the snake was wrapped around its throat. The snake’s head was far enough away from the victim, so the policeman made a split-second decision and shot the snake in the head,” said the officer. Lieutenant Peter Nickischer of the Upper Macungie Township Police Department.

Despite the shot, the lieutenant added that the snake did not die immediately.

“They realized it was a matter of life and death, with just a few seconds to make that decision. The officers did what they had to do. It was a safe shot,” he said. Nickischer.