Man dies in shooting at barbershop in BH – Gerais

The alleged mastermind of the crime was identified and arrested, but the shooters fled (photo: reproduction)

One man died and another was injured in a shooting at a barbershop in downtown Belo Horizonte, on the afternoon of this Tuesday (26/07). The victim was not the target of the crime, but died instantly.

According to the Military Police, several shots were fired. The driver of a van, who was in the region, was shot and died at the scene. A person who was inside the barbershop was injured, but his life is not in danger.

The PM reported that the alleged mastermind of the crime was identified and arrested. The man enlisted the help of two henchmen to plan the action and try to kill the barber shop owner.

The victim revealed to the police that he shares a commercial space and expenses for different establishments with the client.

The owner of the barbershop said that he recently fought with the man over the value of the electricity bill, which went from R$300 to R$3,000.

The mastermind of the crime, who owns a water dealership, threatened his colleague if the electricity in the two establishments was separated or if he had to leave the store.

The victim also informed the military that, a few hours before the crime, two men passed in front of her barbershop and lifted their blouse to show a gun.

Afraid, he left the place and went to another establishment, which he also owns.

There, he was surrounded by a man who pointed a gun at his head and pulled the trigger twice, but the gun failed.

Meanwhile, another man went towards the barbershop and fired the shots that killed the van driver.

The supposed mastermind was close to the place, watching everything. He stayed away even with the arrival of the military.

The victim identified him and alerted the police who surrounded him.

The man was arrested, but the shooters managed to escape.

The Civil Police was called and investigated the case.