Man opens fire, kills in Canadian attacks

Gunman killed at least two and wounded two others before being killed by police in Langley, near Vancouver. Initial reports claim he was targeting homeless people, which has yet to be confirmed by authorities.

A gunman left two dead and two wounded after carrying out a series of attacks on Monday (25/07) in southwest Canada, before being shot dead by police.

Previous reports had suggested that the attacker was targeting homeless people, but the information was not immediately confirmed by authorities in Langley, a city of 130,000 about an hour from Vancouver.

“I can confirm that four people were shot by what is believed to be a single gunman,” Langley Police Chief Ghalib Bhayani told a news conference.

“We are still investigating to determine whether the shooter acted alone. As long as the investigation is ongoing, all indications are that no one else is involved and that there is no longer a threat to public safety.”

Two men were found lifeless, and a man and a woman were injured. Authorities say the woman is in a critical condition in hospital.

Bhayani said authorities are still working to identify the victims and the suspect, as well as to establish if there is any connection between them.

“We are currently determining the exact nature of who these people are, and we cannot confirm that they [as vítimas] are actually homeless,” said homicide investigator David Lee.

The police also said that the assailant was injured when he was located by the police and that he was then shot dead on the spot by the agents.

The shootings reportedly took place in at least five different places in Langley. The police even asked the population to avoid several areas, including the parking lot of a casino and a bus stop.

Authorities issued an emergency alert about several shootings involving “transient victims”, which led to suggestions that the victims were homeless. The alert described the suspect as a white man in overalls and a military-style camouflage shirt.

attacks in canada

Multi-shot attacks are much less common in Canada than in the United States. The country has stricter gun laws than its southern neighbor, but Canadians can still obtain firearms as long as they have a license.

Canada’s biggest massacre of its kind took place in 2020, when an assailant driving a fake police car killed 23 people, some by gunfire and others by arson, in the small coastal town of Portapique.

Although the country’s firearm homicide rate is less than a fifth of the US rate, it is still higher than that of other wealthy countries and rising, according to the government’s statistics bureau.

In May, the Canadian government introduced a package of gun control laws that included, among other things, a ban on the sale and purchase of handguns and a suspension of the license to carry a firearm for those involved in domestic violence.

The bill, which resurrects some measures that were shelved last year amid national elections, came just a week after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

