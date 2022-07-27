Man suspected of killing woman and baby in Blumenau is arrested

The man suspected of killing Jessica Ballock, 23, and baby Théo Pereira, three months old, was arrested on the night of this Tuesday, 26th. According to Civil Police delegate Ronnie Esteves, responsible for the case, Kelber Henrique Pereira was located in Paulínia, a city in the interior of São Paulo. The arrest was carried out by the Military Police of the municipality.

Despite the information released this Monday, that Kélber would be interested in turning himself in to a police station in Bragança Paulista, the suspect was considered a fugitive, after having the temporary arrest decreed.

Also this Tuesday, the Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) announced that it already knew where Kalleb Pereira, Jessica’s one year and 10-month-old son, who was taken by his father, was. The child is in Minas Gerais, in the city of Munhoz, where the paternal grandparents live. Jessica’s family has also been informed of the boy’s whereabouts.

According to the delegate, more details about Kelber’s arrest will be released later in the day.

Investigation

The cause of death of Jessica and Theo has not yet been confirmed by laboratory tests. However, both were stabbed. The Civil Police, through the Criminal Investigation Division of Blumenau (DIC) opened an investigation and treats the case as femicide.