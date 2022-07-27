Maraisa ‘invites’ Elon Musk to meet her after billionaire says he hasn’t had sex in centuries and sparks internet reaction

The magnate Elon Musk made a statement that ended up resulting in the comment of Maraisa, country singer of the duo with Maiara. The artist shared a headline by the Tesla executive denying an affair, saying, “I haven’t had sex in ages.”

Maraisa stated that both have “many things in common” and joked about the situation on her Twitter, proposing an invitation to the billionaire.

“Lonlon, we have a lot in common, you know? You had to come here to Brazil to meet me! But how, right? Are you always working and so am I? Difficult!”, wrote the artist on her Twitter profile, in addition to tagging the billionaire in the publication.

See the singer’s post below:

Lonlon we have many things in common you know?! You had to come here to Brazil to meet me! 👀 but in what way, right? You’re always working and I’m also… difficult… @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/KVP4gGZER8 — Maraisa 🦋 (@Maraisa) July 25, 2022

Netizens’ reaction

Several followers of the artist joined in the fun and left their impressions in her post. In addition to internet users, Maraisa’s co-workers also recorded messages in the comments.

“Hi, Elon Musk. Do you know coup? Google the word coup”, joked Cesar Menotti, singer of the country duo with Fabiano. In May of this year, Maraisa jokingly posted on his networks that his heart was divided between him and presenter Danilo Gentilli, with the duel video and all.

hi @elonmusk. Do you know scam? Search for “coup” on Google. — Cesar Menotti (@CesarMenotti) July 26, 2022

The artist’s followers had fun in the comments section. One of them recorded: “Cunha, I heard that he is super cheap.”

Cunha, I heard that he is super cow lol — milena theodoro gray 👑🦋 (@milenatrib) July 25, 2022

“Maraisa, I’ll help you, I’m a good fan. It will blow even the Americans”, another follower commented, in addition to having translated the artist’s post in English for Elon Musk, in a joking tone.

@elonmusk (helping the singer) Lonlon we have many things in common you know?! You had to come here to Brazil to meet me! 👀 but in what way, right? You’re always working and I’m also… difficult… maraisa I’ll help you, I’m a good fan, it’s going to blow even the Americans lol — naju fernandez (@loiraomem) July 25, 2022

“We want another ‘Nem Namorado e Nem Ficante’, huh”, registered the profile of the duo Israel and Rodolffo. The comment was a pun on a collaboration performed by the duos, whose track name is this.