Maraisa ‘invites’ Elon Musk to meet her after billionaire says he hasn’t had sex in centuries and sparks internet reaction

The magnate Elon Musk made a statement that ended up resulting in the comment of Maraisa, country singer of the duo with Maiara. The artist shared a headline by the Tesla executive denying an affair, saying, “I haven’t had sex in ages.”

Maraisa stated that both have “many things in common” and joked about the situation on her Twitter, proposing an invitation to the billionaire.

“Lonlon, we have a lot in common, you know? You had to come here to Brazil to meet me! But how, right? Are you always working and so am I? Difficult!”, wrote the artist on her Twitter profile, in addition to tagging the billionaire in the publication.

See the singer’s post below:

Netizens’ reaction

Several followers of the artist joined in the fun and left their impressions in her post. In addition to internet users, Maraisa’s co-workers also recorded messages in the comments.

“Hi, Elon Musk. Do you know coup? Google the word coup”, joked Cesar Menotti, singer of the country duo with Fabiano. In May of this year, Maraisa jokingly posted on his networks that his heart was divided between him and presenter Danilo Gentilli, with the duel video and all.

The artist’s followers had fun in the comments section. One of them recorded: “Cunha, I heard that he is super cheap.”

“Maraisa, I’ll help you, I’m a good fan. It will blow even the Americans”, another follower commented, in addition to having translated the artist’s post in English for Elon Musk, in a joking tone.

“We want another ‘Nem Namorado e Nem Ficante’, huh”, registered the profile of the duo Israel and Rodolffo. The comment was a pun on a collaboration performed by the duos, whose track name is this.

