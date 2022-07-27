Marcelo Bimbi, ex-husband of Nicole Bahls, reveals that he went hungry and lost friends after the end of the marriage; watch

Sincere mode successfully activated… Marcelo Bimbi, ex-husband of Nicole Bahls, declared this Monday (25) that he went through very delicate situations after the end of his marriage with the model. He confessed that he went hungry because of the end of some contracts, and that he could not count on most of his friends after the separation. During his participation in the Chupim program, on Metropolitana FM, he also revealed a secret crush and tore several compliments on his ex-wife.

In the chat, the former participant of “The Farm” said that the breakup made him realize that the people around him were not really his friends. “A friend we see right away, really, because before when I was married, I lived by the beach, there in Rio and in the good neighborhood, I had a fucking friend. After I got divorced and things were getting difficult, bad, and there was no one to ask if I wanted medicine.”said.

Bimbi said that now he only surrounds himself with those who know he will be by his side even in difficult times. “Today, only those I really want are on my side, because we have to go through this. At the time of the wedding, we had 34 godparents, at the Candelária church, the most beautiful thing in the world! People drinking good wines at my house, good whiskeys. Things got difficult… My brother! I didn’t have one to call a friend”said.

The model also reported that he went through a very complicated phase, even going hungry, after the separation. “I count here in my hand if I have two or three that have helped me. Even these days now, I got hungry, right? Because I lost all the contracts. One or two friends who helped me. And those were the ones I valued the least. You want to give value to the one who is famous, who is in the media. If you want to be together, he wants to be together too. Then life comes and shows that all this is fleeting, shows who you really are”he concluded.

Crush in “The Farm 8”

Among the statements made during the program, Bimbi admitted that he had a crush on one of the participants of “A Fazenda 8” even before entering the program. In the interview, he commented that he always had the dream of being with Mara Maravilha. “When I found out that she was going to participate in the reality show, everyone will say: ‘Wow, really?’ But then, if you go back a while and remember the magazines, you’ll want it too. When I found out that Mara Maravilha would participate in my edition, I said: ‘I’m going to stay with this woman’. It was my childhood dream”said.

Even though he had several fights with the presenter during the edition of the reality show, he said that to this day he considers Mara a beautiful woman. However, he assured that the relationship between the two is currently one of respect, as she is married to Gabriel Torres, a judge at Record’s Canta Comigo. When asked if he had stayed with Mara on the show, Bimbi replied in the can: “I wish! But the dream is not over yet. Just kidding, she’s married and that’s life.”.

He also said that it was within the attraction that Nicole began to be interested in him. “While I was at ‘The Farm’, she was watching me. She said: ‘Wow, what a tall dark-haired man’. She had to fight for me because I left the show half in love with another contestant.”remembered.

end of marriage

Nicole and Marcelo were together for three years and separated in July last year. When participating in the “For Whom You Tira O Chapéu” (For Whom You Tira O Chapéu), in the chat with Chupim, the boy lavished several compliments on his ex-wife. “I told her, right? The relationship is over, the love is over, but the respect is not. If you get to know her, she’s a girl worth gold. She is a person I learned a lot from”started. “Unfortunately I hurt her a lot, I already asked for forgiveness, but she’s a person I don’t have an ‘a’ to say, only good things. He is an amazing human being, with a lot of light, who is only in this world to help people. Lucky for those who can have her by their side”he added.

The former panicat has already revealed, during her participation in the Silvio Santos program, that the relationship came to an end after she discovered a betrayal. “I didn’t let go of my husband because I took one? Yes, Patricia, I told you, girl”, said the model after Patrícia Abravanel mentioned the wedding. “And you didn’t forgive?”asked the presenter. “I forgave nothing, then it becomes a mess, you think it’s a party. With me it is one”she finished. Watch Marcelo Bimbi’s full video below: