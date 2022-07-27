Marcelo Falcão comments on Deborah Secco’s talk about betrayal

Deborah Secco’s ex-boyfriend, singer Marcelo Falcão commented on the actress’ speech about having “betrayed all her ex-boyfriends”.

The couple stayed together between 2004 and 2006 and Deborah even got a tattoo with the singer’s name on her foot.

“I feel for her because I think if it was her feeling to say this kind of thing, I respect her feeling, but today, I will never speak in my life. [mal] of someone, maximum respect for her and for any other [mulher] that has passed in my life. If I hadn’t passed her [Deborah]I might not have known my [atual] woman”, he said in an interview with “TV Fama” (Rede TV!).

Falcão is married to Érica Bauchiglione, mother of his son, Tom. He praised the current relationship with the Australian: “Of everything I’ve lived, it was the most beautiful opportunity of my life”, he declared.

In 2019, Deborah said she “always cheated” to get out of relationships. “I needed to fall in love with someone to leave. It seems I had an attachment to mistreatment, to abusive relationships,” she said in a video on Thaís Fersoza’s YouTube channel.

She explained that she didn’t have this attitude because she was “chicken”, but to try to get rid of the situations she lived. Despite this, he admitted: “I wasn’t a correct person, I wasn’t sincere. I tried to be a better person. But with Hugo I told him everything I did. At that moment I saw how good it was for you to be you and to embrace your flaws.” , said the actress, who has been married to the model since 2015.