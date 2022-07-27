Marcelo Falco vents when remembering the betrayal of his ex, Deborah Secco – Celebrities



07/26/2022 10:49

Marcelo Falco, lead singer of the group O Rappa, opened the game about a controversy involving his name and ex-girlfriend associate, actress Deborah Secco.

This is because, in a recent interview, the famous claimed that she cheated on all her ex-boyfriends, including the singer, with whom she had a relationship between 2004 and 2006. In chat with the program TV Famefrom RedeTV!, he stated that he did not like the rumors at all.

‘A it was she who spoke. I feel for her, because I think that her feeling of saying that kind of thing is gone… But today I would never in my life talk about anyone’, said Marcelo Falco, on the occasion. At the time of the romance, the actress even got a tattoo on her foot with the name of the singer, but the relationship did not take off.

Currently married to actor Hugo Mourawith whom they are parents of 6-year-old Maria Flor, Deborah Secco stated that she not only betrayed her current partner, on occasion. After the relationship with Marcelo Falco, she married the player Roger Flores, and later, with her current husband.

