MasterChef: Edleide is eliminated, kisses Erick Jacquin and gets a flower from the chef

The expressions of affection on the part of the cast gave joy to the eliminated woman’s heart:
“I was terrified to get on the show and face Jacquin’s comments, in the past I was sure I would retort his opinions, but I’ve matured a lot here. I’m not taking the trophy home, but I have the gift I got from the chef and that means just as much. I will keep it for the rest of my life”, celebrates in an exclusive interview with band.com.
Edleide believes the 11-episode experience will forever change her fate. “Today I heard from them that I have potential and that gives me a lot of strength. I want to do gastronomy, open my restaurant and achieve my dreams.”
From fermentation to result…
In the elimination test, during the preparation of the bread, the cook made two mistakes that were crucial for her elimination. First, let the dough rest for 1 hour with the oven on. Then, with the recipe grown, kneaded again, ending the fermentation process. She explains that adrenaline prevented her from making a more assertive choice:
“The tests are so crazy, so much euphoria, that we hesitate. I believed the oven temperature would not bake my bread. But my biggest mistake was trying to beat him up again. Still, life goes on. There is nothing I could have done to remedy it.”
Maranhão understands that she needs to study to turn gastronomy into a profession. “I lack technique and I will learn. We are always evolving. MasterChef made me believe it’s possible, that dreams are not unattainable. A huge door is opening here.” Wow!
Empowered, she goes on with her mission to show that a housewife can do anything! “The stereotype became ugly for those who wanted to diminish it. I am very proud to be a journalist, a publicist, a content creator and a mother. Being a housewife is part of my life, I love and am proud to take care of my family.” Thank you for participating, Edileide. Success!
What happened in the 11th episode of MasterChef Brasil
The Carnival of Gastronomy
With a lot of rhythm and spice, the participants disembarked at the Anhembi sambadrome for a very special mission: serving feijoada, with four side dishes, to 100 members of the special group of samba schools in São Paulo. Did it work?
Together we will win
Winner of the last race the week before, Lays was the captain of one of the teams and chose Fernando as her opponent. The two defined who they would like to work with, but had to form a team with colleagues who were on the opposite team. Each team received the help of a Bahian woman to prepare meals. The division looked like this:
Blue team: Fernando, Renato, Melina, Fernanda and the Bahian Dalva
Yellow team: Lays, Jason, Edleide, Rafael and Sandra from Bahia
MasterChef’s 7-1
Excited, the contestants cooked for 2 hours and had 15 minutes to finish the assembly while the service was going on. At the end, the victory went to the blue team by 95 votes to 5.
Want to travel?
After the negative performance, the yellow team went to the elimination test, which took place in the studio. The challenge was to make Bunny chow, a popular recipe in South Africa, which uses bread and curry sauce.
Very friendly…
The cooks had 15 minutes to prepare the dough, which rested for 1 hour. Then, back in the kitchen, they did the market in 3 minutes and had another 1 hour to finish the dish.
Rafael was the night’s winner, while Lays came in second. Edleide and Jason messed up the processes. He sinned in flavor, she delivered the raw dough. The error at the base of Bunny Chow eliminated the Maranhão.