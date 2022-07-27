MBL sues Manu Gavassi for displaying PT symbol in concert

Natasha Werneck – State of Minas

posted on 07/26/2022 15:44



(Credit: Reproduction / Instagram / Breno Galtier)

O Free Brazil Movement (MBL) has filed a lawsuit against Manu Gavassi for advance propaganda in the elections. The singer, who declared support for candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), displayed a white star on a red screen at the show, referring to the symbol of the Workers’ Party, acronym for the presidential candidate.

Manu started the tour I just wanted to be normal last Friday (7/22), in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte. During the ‘clear political stance’ section of the song It must be horrible to sleep without methe PT star briefly appears on the screen.

In an interview with the website popline, Manu Gavassi commented on the moment: “Is it, girl? I didn’t realize! Could it be by accident?”, he joked. “I had to honor the lyrics of this song, because it says it’s ‘a clear political stance, bow in the hair and good judgment,'” he added.





MLB accuses singer of ‘disguised concert’



For the MBL, this represents a “showmicide disguised as a cultural event” in which Lula was “directly benefited”. This type of platform has been illegal since the Federal Supreme Court (STF) maintained the understanding, in force in 2006.

“A clear political position (the PT star on the big screen) Manu Gavassi I chose to love you pic.twitter.com/5KO4mAmrTn — L and o ???? (@leocanscc) July 23, 2022





The action was signed by the councilor of São Paulo, Rubinho Nunes (União Brasil), and the coordinator of the movement, Amanda Vettorazzo, affiliated with the same party.

For the 2022 elections, election advertisements and explicit requests for votes will only be allowed from August 16th.

On social media, the parliamentarian analyzed the situation. “Whether for better or for worse, everyone will respect the electoral rules! Let’s go up”, wrote Rubinho.

I sued Manu Gavassi! I filed a lawsuit against the ex-BBB for making an early pro-Lula campaign in a show disguised as a cultural event. For better or worse, everyone will respect the electoral rules! Let’s go upstairs ???? — Rubinho Nunes (@RubensNunesMBL) July 25, 2022





He also mocked that Manu is another ex-participant of the reality TV Globo, the Big Brother Brazil, against whom it will go to court. “With 3 ex-BBBs PT sued, can I ask for music on Fantástico?”.

? Jean Wyllys

? Juliette

? Manu Gavassi With 3 ex-BBBs PT sued, can I ask for music on Fantástico? — Rubinho Nunes (@RubensNunesMBL) July 25, 2022





Previously, Rubinho sued former federal deputy Jean Wyllys, a participant in the BBB5. In November last year, he made a comment about MBL joining former minister Sérgio Moro and Danilo Gentili. “Cracking,” he wrote on Twitter.

Recently, the MBL also filed a lawsuit against singer Juliette, who encouraged the audience to shout slogans in favor of Lula at a festival in the city of Caruaru, Pernambuco, on July 2nd.

Manu Gavassi criticizes Bolsonaro

In addition to declaring his support for Lula, Manu Gavassi criticized Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In an interview with Paper Popthe singer stressed that politicians make mistakes, but there is a difference between them and the current president.

“I think there are mistakes in all politicians and in all parties. I think that when you start talking about your mistakes and admitting them, it’s already a path,” he said.

Finally, Manu said that the desire is to remove Bolsonaro so that the country can improve. “That’s why I say that, yes, I will vote for Lula. I really hope that we have better years ahead. With all my heart.”