MC Loma opens the game, confesses frustration at discovering pregnancy and vents: “My world has fallen”

MC Loma, just 19 years old, opened her heart when talking about her pregnancy and made a surprising revelation about her reaction when she found out she was pregnant. The young woman, who was at the height of her career, said she was in disbelief with the result of the first test and did not want to accept that she was already waiting for her first heiress. The singer’s statements were made during her participation in the podcast PodDelas, on Tuesday night (26).

The singer revealed that she was so impressed that she decided to take a new drug test, which, of course, came back positive, and even so, she did not want to accept the results. She says that her world fell when she took the blood test, again, the result was positive: “My world fell. I doubted it, I peed and I made another one [teste]. I found out in January, I was living my normal life, in December, I ‘gave pt’, ‘burned the start’”, said the young woman.

Waiting for Melanie, today MC Loma does not hide her happiness at becoming a mother: “I didn’t want to accept it. I took the blood, the result came out after two days. When I saw this, which the doctor showed me, I was like [em choque]. It was a blow to me, but the first time I heard her heartbeat, I started to cry.”

The singer from Pernambuco MC Loma is in her seventh month of pregnancy. She announced that she was pregnant in February of this year, saying her father is a “hookup” but did not reveal his name. In early pregnancy, the singer needed to rest after being diagnosed with ovular detachment, similar to a placental detachment.