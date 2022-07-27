Mc Mirella claims that he had objects stolen while traveling in London; loss is R$ 90 thousand, says advisory | Pop & Art

The singer Mc Mirella said this Tuesday (26) that some of her valuables – such as Dior, Prada and Louis Vuitton handbags – were stolen during your trip to London. On her Instagram account, she stated that he will “make hell” until he gets the items back.
“It won’t shake me, it won’t break up with me (…) The company will be screwed because I’m going to make hell until they find my stuff. If you don’t find it, you’ll pay compensation because I’ll file a lawsuit. I pay a lawyer for that. I pay a lawyer for that,” said the singer.
The stolen objects – such as clothes, sneakers and a bottle of whiskey valued at R$ 8 thousand – disappeared after Mc Mirella’s suitcase was lost. The singer’s advisor, Gabriel Vieira, told g1 that the Lost pieces are valued at nearly R$90,000.
Mc Mirella says valuables disappeared after suitcase was lost – Photo: Reproduction
Mc Mirella says how he dispatched a suitcase at the airport, before having objects turned over — Photo: Reproduction
“When we arrived here in London, we didn’t have any suitcases. The bags were all in Nice. We contacted the company and they said they would sort it out and return the bags on the same day. Did not arrive. After two days, when we took our bags and got home, all of Mirella’s bags were gone. The bags were Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Louis Vuitton, we did the math and they were valued at almost R$90,000”, said Gabriel Vieira.
The singer showed anger at the situation and said that she has not yet received any position on the solution of the case.
“My designer stuff is gone, my bags are gone. I am not believing. They’re all rummaged through, my bags. This airline is going to piss me off because I’m going to freak out. I’m not believing this. They disappeared with several of my bags.”
Singer Mc Mirella in a file photo wearing one of the missing bags — Photo: Personal Archive