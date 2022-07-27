Meet 10 characters who were banned from fighting game tournaments

One of the most fun parts of fighting games is their wide variety of characters, which offer different mechanics and play styles. But there’s a big challenge in balancing so many unique fighters and sometimes things don’t quite work out.

The result is that, from time to time, some characters need to be banned from tournaments for having unfair advantages. It could be that the fighter has some poorly balanced mechanics, exploits that can be used in the game or is just too OP (overpower) even in general. Check out a list of 10 fighters who were banned from fighting game tournaments and championships!

Akuma | Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo

The Akuma (or Gouki if you played in Japanese) made his debut as a secret character in Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo. He had aerial hadoukens and other moves that were just not common in other fighters – as well as a lack of tools for them to punish moves.

In other words, the idea was not to have a balanced fighter like the others, but a secret for the player to enjoy and make a joke of the game with a completely overpowered character – so of course he was eventually banned from tournaments.

Ivan Ooze | Power Rangers: The Fighting Edition

Same situation as Akuma. Ivan Ooze was the boss of the fighting game of the power Rangers, but you could play with it with secret codes. The problem is that in the competitive scenario this is not fair at all.

Ivan Ooze appears in the Power Rangers movie.Source: Morphin Legacy

Slime isn’t that overpowered overall, but a specific attack makes it invincible while throwing projectiles. You can use this attack even while the character is beaten, making it a completely broken choice and banned in tournaments.

Petshop | Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Heritage for the Future

The Petshop is so weird that it could very well be a secret too, but it’s not. Anyone who knows the anime, or the game, knows that we are talking about a bird with ice projectile powers.

In addition to having some very appealing combos and unblockable combinations, Petshop has a ridiculous hitbox. He is flying around, making low attacks useless, which hinders the setup of many combos and mixup possibilities in general. Banned!

rough | King of Fighters 2002

Another boss character that takes its appealing mechanics to the player’s hand. Rugal debuted as a secret in KoFbut in the Unlimited Match version he stayed there as a selectable character, which encouraged many players to argue that it’s fair to play him.

Rugal is probably the most iconic boss in King of Fighters.Source: NeoGeo Now

But it is not. As a boss, Rugal deals massive damage, can cancel almost anything on specials, and has a loop combo that can end the round. There are even arcades that made signs prohibiting playing with Rugal, and he was banned from several tournaments.

Gill | Street Fighter 3: Third Strike

Another boss made for players to have fun, not compete. Capcom decided to make Gill a playable character in the console version of Street Fighter 3 and it didn’t take long for him to be banned.

Gill returned more balanced in Street Fighter V.Source: New GamePlus

Gill is more of an overpowered situation overall. His normal attacks are already better than other fighters and the special ones take too much life. It’s clearly not meant to be used competitively, and tournament organizers agree.

Noob Saibot | Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3

Noob Saibot is one of the best examples of a secret character out there – he’s even literally a shadow! The fighter is popular to this day, but he made his debut as a special character who was quite overpowered.

Armed with the ability to render the opponent defenseless and being too fast, Noob Saibot is one of the only banned non-boss characters in the game’s history. Mortal Kombat.

Meta Knight | Super Smash Bros Brawl

who knows anything about smash bros, knows that Meta Knight is top tier in every game that appears. but not brawlin particular, he was even banned from tournaments.

smash bros is focused on its multitude of characters with very different gameplays, so balance is always a talking point in this game. But the Meta Knight most players agree that it was broken even in the brawlso he missed out on many championships.

Justice | Guilty Generate XX: Accent Core

Justice, like Gill, could not be used in arcades, but became a playable character in the console version of GG XX. Also in boss style, Justice has devastating attacks to use from afar, but without sacrificing his speed to go up and do some combos.

Arc System rebalanced the character in the Plus R version of the game, removed her air dash and turned her into a kind of “tank” with lots of damage, but slow. This made the previously banned character more normally playable in tournaments.

Console Exclusives | Soul Calibur 2 and 4

Much of professional competitive fighting game gameplay is not just mastering your main, but knowing your opponents very well. And you couldn’t do that with some of the characters in Soul Calibur 2 and 4because they were console exclusives.

Soul Calibur 2 there was Link on the GameCube, Heihachi on the PlayStation and Spawn on the Xbox. 4 offered Yoda on Xbox 360 and Darth Vader on PS3. And none of them could be used in tournaments, as people wouldn’t know how to play against them.

Lab Coat 21 | Dragon Ball FighterZ

Lab Coat 21 has long been considered by many to be the best character in Dragon Ball FighterZ. We recently had its first ban, at the CEO 2022 event, which took place in June.

This was largely a result of the Combo Breaker 2022 championship. Only 15 out of 48 participants didn’t have Lab Coat 21 on their teams and then, in the Top 8 of the tournament, only ONE player didn’t use the character.