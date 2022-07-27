Meet Bruno Tabata, target of Palmeiras who plays for Sporting

Palmeiras advanced through the arrival of midfielder Bruno Tabata, who plays for Sporting, from Portugal. The information was disclosed by the reporter Pedro Sepúlveda, from SIC Notícias de Portugal, and confirmed by the OUR LECTURE this Tuesday afternoon (26). Verdão sent a proposal that was initially refused, but insisted on a second offer of € 5 million (R$ 27 million), which meets the requirements of the Portuguese.

Versatile, Tabata can supply both the absence of Gabriel Veron – traded with Porto – and the future departure of Gustavo Scarpa, who already has a pre-contract signed with Nottingham Forest for the 2023 season. The Sporting player can act as a midfielder and as a tip on both sides.

The 25-year-old midfielder is left-handed and his main characteristics are his refined technique and long-distance shooting, in addition to being a set-piece taker – which is another characteristic to be replaced when Scarpa leaves the club. Tabata’s tactical application is also praised by people who have followed the player’s career in Portugal. According to Transfermarkt, its market value is € 4 million (R$ 21.6 million currently).

Bruno was born in Ipatinga-MG and was nicknamed Tabata in his childhood due to his physical resemblance to Rodrigo Tabata, a former Santos midfielder who currently plays in Qatar. Palmeiras’ target stood out at Atlético-MG’s base and began his professional career at Portimonense in 2016. He was bought by Sporting for €5 million (R$32.3 million at the time) in 2020, signing until 2025.

The athlete was even part of the Brazilian Olympic Team in the cycle for the Tokyo Olympic Games and was in the champion squad of the Toulon Tournament in 2019.

Last season, Tabata played in 21 matches in the Portuguese Championship, but only on two occasions as a starter. According to Portuguese journalists who were in contact with the OUR LECTURE, the midfielder did not play more times because of the strong competition in Sporting’s starting lineup. But he is considered the 12th player and an important part of coach Rubén Amorim.

In all, the midfielder made 32 appearances in the 2021/22 season, between the national championship, the Champions League, the Portuguese Cup, the League Cup and the Super Cup, recording six goals and three assists in 1093 minutes on the field. In the pre-season in preparation for the 2022/2023 season, which starts on August 7, Tabata played seven games and scored two goals.

Tabata even negotiated with Botafogo at the beginning of the year, but the negotiations were not concluded before the closing of the window. Verdão has already announced the arrival of forwards Miguel Merentiel and José López in this transfer window.

