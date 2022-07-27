meet Bruno Tabata, target of Palmeiras

Palmeiras returned to the market and is trying to sign Brazilian Bruno Tabata, from Sporting de Portugal. The negotiations continue between the two clubs, but the news of the proposal has already piqued the curiosity of the Palmeiras to know how he plays and what the athlete’s position is. Therefore, LANCE! went after a Portuguese journalist to explain a little of what the attacking midfielder could offer Abel Ferreira.

At 25, Tabata is left-handed and has been at Sporting since 2020, when he was hired from Portimonense, where he stayed for four seasons and appeared to the public, even being called up to the Brazilian under-23 team, with which he won the Toulon 2019. In Brazil, he was trained at Atlético-MG, but left the club without having made his professional debut there.

In Portugal he is not a Sporting starter, but his qualities are recognized. That’s what journalist Rafael Soares, from the newspaper Record, says. In conversation with LANCE!, the Portuguese reporter praised Tabata a lot, but made it clear that he is not a player with speed. In addition, he is an athlete with good finishing, despite few goals. In 52 appearances for the club, he scored eight goals and provided six assists.

“Tabata is a very skilled player to work and dribble in short spaces. He has a technical ability that is way above average. He has a habit of defining quite well, because he combines that technical ability with his intelligence and vision of the game he has. ability to pass. He can play outside, but he feels comfortable playing inside the block because of his characteristics”, he said.

“On the other hand, he’s not a player who stands out for his speed or constant acceleration. I’m not saying he’s slow, but he’s not exactly fast either. He’s also a player with few goals, as we can see from the numbers, although he has a interesting finishing facility”, added the Portuguese journalist.

From the characteristics described by Rafael Soares, we can imagine that Tabata is much more of a replacement for Gustavo Scarpa, who leaves Verdão at the end of the year, than for Gabriel Veron, who was traded with Porto-POR last week. The conclusion on this is even clearer when the Record reporter explains how the Brazilian player has acted during his time in Portugal.

“At Portimonense he stood out as a right winger, but don’t think that he will be a winger to go to the baseline and cross”, said Rafael.

“Sporting plays in a 3-4-3, with the full-backs making up the entire aisle. In other words, Tabata is part of the three elements in the front. , in this pre-season) and as a central midfielder (on the line of four in the middle), which was a good surprise. In fact, it was believed that he could be an alternative for João Mário’s departure, in 2021. you can see, it is extremely versatile”, he added.

Due to the tactical scheme and the competition in the sector, Tabata ends up being a bank option for Rúben Amorim, Sporting’s coach. Despite this, Rafael Soares believes that the Brazilian could gain more minutes, but he will hardly achieve that this season.

“He is a player who is far from being the most used by Rúben Amorim. In 2021/22, he was the 17th most used player and played just over 1000 minutes. The attacking trio at Sporting had Pedro Gonçalves, Paulinho and Sarabia, who has now been replaced by Francisco Trincao. There is still Marcus Edwards, for example, who also plays better on the right”, he said.

“Still, I think Tabata could add more minutes, mainly due to the creativity he can bring to the team, which was not always able to have a variety of ideas in the offensive process. “, finished.

Palmeiras had their first move rejected by Sporting, as they offered 3 million fixed euros (R$ 16.3 million) + 2 million euros in goals (R$ 10.86 million), while the Portuguese want 5 million euros fixed assets (R$ 27.15 million). Thus, Verdão tries to agree a form of payment with which it can reach the amounts requested to hire Tabata for four seasons.