Messi and Sergio Ramos clash in PSG training and video goes viral; Look

The Spanish defender hit the Argentine, who didn’t like it at all and faced his teammate

Today comrades in Paris Saint-Germain, Messi and Sergio Ramos still seem to have alive in the memory the years of rivalry when they faced each other in the classics between barcelona and Real Madrid.

Both were able to reminisce a little about what the period was like during a training session for the French team. In pre-season in Japan, Christophe Galtier’s team carried out an activity in a reduced field last Monday (25).

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

At one point, Messi received the ball and dribbled Ramos. The Spanish defender, before the act, applied a push to the Argentine, who, even staggering, managed to score the goal.

The images show that Messi goes to Ramos and says something to the defender, visibly uncomfortable with the entry he received.

Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi? It doesn’t matter who they share the equipment. #Eternal Rivalry pic.twitter.com/NdWB5IUAUU — En el VAR (@EnElVar) July 26, 2022

The Spaniard seems to explain something to Messi, who remains irritated. Ramos then turns his back and doesn’t answer the Argentine. It is not possible to know what the Spaniard said to Messi.

After a series of friendlies on the other side of the world, Paris Saint-Germain will have their first official engagement of the season. The team faces Nantes, this Sunday (31), at 15h, for the decision of the French Supercup.