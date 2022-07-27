Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard could be in ‘final stage’

Microsoft believes that by June 2023 it will finally be able to get its hands on Activision Blizzard, but it is possible that the deal will be completed before this period. At least that’s what MoffettNathanson’s famous market analyst hopes.

While the whole procedure is going well, since the shareholders and employees agree with all this, and that apparently it will not be a monopoly, many of the financial market still have doubts if this is really going to happen. It turns out that Microsoft will pay each shareholder US$95 per share, but at the moment they are being sold at US$79.65. The actions remain 19% below this level.

“While we reject the notion that Microsoft will close Activision at any time, we see strong reasons for doing so,” wrote Clay Griffin. “With even a discount [de quase 20%] in the price of the deal, Activision shares represent an uncorrelated market opportunity that, in our opinion, worth the purchase.”

Barron’s argued this month that fears that the deal will derailed seemed exaggerated. It’s worth remembering that all of Microsoft’s purchases have been approved, and it seems that the company has good lawyers.

Analyst Clay Griffin recalled that Microsoft responded to the FTC’s second request, as we reported here on Windows Club. Microsoft declined to comment when asked if it responded to the request. Activision did not respond to this for Barron’s website. Historically, both companies that complied with this request would set a timer for 30 days for the FTC to decide if you wanted to sue to block the deal, but still, if you have any appeal, approval may take longer than this deadline.

Griffin suggested that the silence since March suggests there is “probably some good faith effort on the part of Microsoft/Activision to address the concerns the commission has.”

“No one ever had the expectation that the FTC would review this agreement and dismiss it,” Griffin said. “No, we don’t think the moment of resolution is necessarily imminent. But it is not wrong to suggest that the Microsoft-Activvision agreement is entering its final stage.”

Given all this, for the analysts in question, Activision shares offer an attractive return and are worth acquiring. Berkshire owns nearly 10% of Activision now, and Fairfax Financial along with Prem Watsa own roughly the same amount. Two heavyweights think it will pass.

