Minas Gerais starts issuing a new ID in August; know who can do

The new National Identity Card (CIN), or new RG, began to be issued this Tuesday (26) in Brazil. Rio Grande do Sul was the first state to print the new document. In Minas Gerais, the model should be made available to the population as of next month.





“The issuance of the new format of the National Identity Card in Minas Gerais is expected to begin during the month of August 2022”, informed the Civil Police. When questioned, the State Government, however, did not set a date.





The differential of the new RG is that it will adopt the registration number of the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) as “general, unique and valid registration for the entire country”. In addition, the new identity comes with a QR Code, which can be read by any appropriate device, such as a smartphone, which will allow electronic validation of its authenticity, as well as knowing if it has been stolen or misplaced.





Another differential of the current model is that the new version of the identity will serve as a travel document, due to the inclusion of an international standard code called MRZ, the same used in passports. So far, however, Brazil only has agreements for the use of identity documents at immigration posts in Mercosur countries. For other nations, the passport remains mandatory.





In addition to Minas, the new RG will be implemented later this year in Acre, Distrito Federal and Goiás. There is still no forecast for the other states.

Who should issue the new ID

Initially, the new RG will only be available for those who are making the first copy of the document and presenting the CPF number. As highlighted by the Ministry of Economy, “at this first moment, new identities will only be issued to citizens who have the information in the CPF according to their updated certificates. People who do not have or have incorrect information on the CPF may use the Federal Revenue Service’s remote service channels to resolve the situation. In the future, the civil identification bodies themselves will make new registrations and updates to the CPF”.





Citizens who do not have or have incorrect information on the CPF will still be able to make the identity card in the old model or regularize the situation to request the document later.

See answers about the single RG

What is the single RG?

The single RG is a document that will gather all the citizen’s information, using CPF as a number. The new identity card will be national, in a single model, and will have two versions: physical and digital.

When does the new Identity Card come into effect?

The single RG decree came into force on March 1st. The identification institutes of each federative unit will have a deadline to adapt to the change. Citizens up to 60 years old have 10 years to make the switch. Anyone over 60 can use the old document indefinitely.

Will my CPF change?

Not. Those who already have a CPF will be able to request the single RG and will remain with the same number as always. Those who do not have a CPF registration may apply to the local identification agency, following the rules established by the Federal Revenue Service.

How long will the old model ID card be accepted?

The old model of identity card will be accepted for up to 10 years for the population up to 60 years old. For those over 60, the old RG will be accepted for an indefinite period.

What changes with the implementation of the new Identity Card?

The CPF becomes the unique identification number of the citizen in the country. The new document is also considered more secure due to the possibility of electronic validation of its authenticity by QR Code, even offline.

How to get the new Identity Card?

The issuance of Identity Cards will be under the responsibility of the Public Security Secretariats of each State. Upon receiving the request, the agency will validate the identification through the federal government’s platform, Gov.br. When receiving the document in paper or polycarbonate (plastic), the citizen can also access it through the Gov.br application.

Is it mandatory to exchange for the new Identity Card?

Yes, for all citizens who are up to 60 years old. For the others, the document in the old model will be valid indefinitely.

How much will the new ID card cost?

The issuance of the new identity card is free of charge.