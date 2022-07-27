Minas records 44 cases of monkey pox; another 69 are investigated – General

Smallpox of monkeys has already reached 44 people in Minas Gerais (photo: reproduction)

Minas Gerais confirmed 44 cases of monkeypox until this Tuesday (26/7), according to information from the State Health Department (SES-MG). Another 69 cases are being analyzed.

All those infected are men between 22 and 48 years old. Two remain isolated in the hospital, but stable and in good clinical condition. The Secretariat continues to monitor the health of patients.

Most of the infections occurred abroad or in other states that have a high rate. In Minas, only Belo Horizonte showed community transmission.

The capital of Minas Gerais has 32 confirmed cases. Already the interior registered three in Santa Luzia; two in Sete Lagoas and in Governador Valadares; and one in Cataguases, Coronel Fabriciano, Joo Monlevade, Mariana and Tefilo Otoni.

precautionary measures



A specialist in pox virus and a member of the POX-MCTI Chamber, Professor Giliane Trindade says that the transmission chain must be interrupted to prevent the disease from contaminating more people.

Among the measures that must be adopted, Giliane points out home isolation and “the measures we use for COVID-19, such as the use of a mask, hand hygiene and distancing”.

There should be no intimate contact with individuals who are presenting skin lesions.

Monkey pox transmission



The Butantan Institute reported that, analyzing confirmed cases, Varola dos Macacos transmission occurs with:

Contact with droplets expelled by an infected person (human or animal); Contact with skin lesions caused by the disease or by contaminated materials, such as clothes and sheets; The incubation period for monkeypox is generally six to 13 days, but can range from five to 21 days.

the disease

Similar to human smallpox, the disease causes symptoms such as fever, headache, body ache, fatigue, skin lesions and lymph node inflammation.

In addition to isolating the infected person, it is advisable to avoid contact with animals and to perform frequent hand hygiene.

The disease does not offer serious risks to people, and the lethality varies from 1% to 10% depending on the patient and the virus, but, according to the researcher, care must be taken so that the disease does not become more virulent.