“Minimize this situation…”; after ‘unpopular opinion’, Fátima Bernardes is detonated on the web; fans defend

The former presenter of “Encontro”, now under the command of Patrícia Poeta, caused controversy on the web

Fátima Bernardes was criticized on the web this Tuesday (26), after a statement to Roda Viva, from TV Cultura. The presenter, who left the command of the Date to assume the The Voice Brazilgave details about the end of TV Globinho, a children’s program that preceded the morning attraction.

On Twitter, for example, many netizens pointed out that the communicator would practically have admitted a ‘part of guilt’ in relation to the discontinuation of the TV globinhowhich was part of the Marinho family broadcaster’s grid between 2000 and 2015. Fátima, however, said that the drawing was “lost in the middle“.

Because of this speech, the journalist received criticism on social media. “A part of our country is not able to have cable TV and internet, wasn’t a little entertainment that served children so significant? Minimizing this situation are for those who only think about themselves. Who watched cartoons in their childhood, remember how good it was“, analyzed one tweeter.

“Because of her kids are watching TikTok“, complained another. However, other people defended the ex-wife of William Bonner. “You have to find out more about how TV works before you hate Fátima. Besides, we would stop working a lot to see the program if it still existed, right? In closing, my son sees a lot more drawings than I did at Globinho’s time. no need“, noted one fan.