Minister of Education announces Danilo Dupas’s departure from the presidency of Inep | Education

Godoy published that Dupas’ departure “occurred for personal reasons and at the request” and thanked him “for all the work carried out in this period, which brought important advances to the Municipality”.

According to the minister, Carlos Moreno will be the new president of the body as of August 1. The Ministry of Education (MEC) confirmed the appointment in a press release. (see more below).

“I announce that as of August 1, director Carlos Moreno will be the new president of Inep, responding on an interim basis and ensuring the continuity of fundamental exams and assessments for the whole of Brazilian society,” wrote Godoy on a social network.

Inep is an organ of the MEC and is responsible for administering the National High School Exam (Enem), the National Student Performance Exam (Enade), the National Exam for the Certification of Youth and Adult Skills (Encceja), among others.

Dupas’ departure takes place less than 4 months before the application of the Enem 2022which will take place on the 13th and 20th of November.

Danilo Dupas Ribeiro assumed the presidency of the municipality in February 2021, after the dismissal of Alexandre Lopes.

Before chairing the body, he was secretary of Regulation and Supervision of Higher Education at MEC. According to the curriculum available on the Ministry of Education website, Dupas has a degree in economics, a postgraduate degree and a master’s degree in administration.

Also according to this curriculum, before taking over the secretariat of the MEC in August 2020, the civil servant “worked in the educational sector for more than twenty years, standing out in the MackPesquisa Fund, of the Mackenzie Presbyterian Institute (IPM)”, where he held the position of Administrative Manager for 5 years.

During the administration of Dupas, Inep went through a stampede of more than 30 servers weeks before the Enem 2021 application. organ.

At the same time, the Ministry of Education had to clarify to the Committees of the Chamber of Deputies the suspicion that there was political interference in the preparation of the exam. The call came after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that the Enem was beginning to have the “face of the government”.

The Ministry of Education (MEC) informs that Carlos Eduardo Moreno Sampaio will assume, on an interim basis, as of August, the presidency of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep).

A career servant at the institution, Moreno is a doctoral candidate in Education at the Catholic University of Brasília and a Master’s in Statistics at the University of Brasília (UnB). He is currently Director of Statistics for the municipality.